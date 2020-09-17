Sony has admittedly made a mess of preorder information for the PlayStation 5, but it seems that those who haven’t been able to snag a preorder yet need not worry…not too much, at least. According to Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO and President Jim Ryan, more PS5 consoles will be available at launch than PS4 consoles in 2013.

Ryan revealed this in an interview with The Washington Post. However, he understandably didn’t go into any further details and we’re not sure how this statement applies to both versions. That said, Ryan’s statement should be reassuring for fans who became concerned after a Bloomberg report earlier this week claimed that Sony was cutting production forecast down by at least four million due to manufacturing woes involving its custom chip.

As far as the PS5’s price is concerned, the delay in revealing this information resulted in speculations that both Sony and Microsoft were waiting for each other to pull the trigger first and readjust prices, if needed. However, Ryan has told The Washington Post that the price was decided “quite early this year” and Sony always had plans to offer a variation of the PS5 for the same price as the PS4 at launch. That happens to be the digital version, the price of which surprised many because the console is packed with the same specs as its disc-based counterpart.

“This has been a year like no other,” Ryan continued. “But all of that just reinforced our resolve, and the path we determined at the start of the year was absolutely the right one.”

[Source: The Washington Post]