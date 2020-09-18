Reportedly, customers who have preordered a PlayStation 5 through Amazon are receiving an email from the retailer. Unfortunately, it’s not the happiest of messages being sent. Amazon is instead notifying those who have secured a preorder that the console may not actually arrive on its scheduled November release date. Apparently, such an inconvenience comes down to high demand.

Wario64 shared a screenshot of the Amazon email on Twitter. A number of other users in the tweet’s replies have confirmed they received a similar message today, including Geoff Keighley. The post from Wario64 appears as follows:

Amazon has sent an email saying PS5 orders may not arrive on launch date due to high demand pic.twitter.com/xip55XEwYD — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 18, 2020

This serves as but another blow to what’s been widely considered a disastrous start for PlayStation 5 preorders. The first offense came during Sony’s PS5 event on Wednesday, wherein the manufacturer failed to inform viewers of preorder details, despite confirming launch date and pricing information on-stream. News about select retailers opening preorders the day after the event initially surfaced courtesy of Geoff Keighley’s Twitter page. PlayStation’s account confirmed as much in the vaguest of tweets several minutes thereafter. Before long, retailers the world over were jumping the gun, letting customers preorder the highly sought after product in store and online.

Suffice it to say, the whole ordeal has been little more than a comedy of errors. When this madness will finally smooth over remains to be seen. Those who have yet to secure a preorder may not be out of luck, though. If Jim Ryan is to be believed, there will be more PlayStation 5 systems in stores this holiday season than there were PS4s in 2013. But given Sony’s mixed messaging of late, perhaps it’s best to take that particular comment with a grain of salt for the time being?

PlayStation 5 hits store shelves this fall on November 12th. Maybe. Who knows if other retailers will soon send emails akin to Amazon’s?

[Source: Amazon via Wario64]