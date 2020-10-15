Loading times in Marvel’s Spider-Man weren’t egregious, per se. But they weren’t exactly short, either. When exiting a hideout, for instance, players often sat through a loading screen lasting more than 10 seconds. Again, it’s not egregious, yet Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales appears to do away with them entirely. A comparison video making the rounds on social media showcases night and day differences between loading the 2018 adventure and Miles Morales.

Over the last few days, Game Informer has shared exclusive gameplay clips of Miles Morales running on PlayStation 5. Twitter user @Alejandroid1979 took it upon themselves to create a comparison video, which acts as a perfect example of what next-gen has on offer in many respects. See the video linked in the tweet below:

What happens in Spiderman ps4 when you exit a hideout vs what happens in Miles Morales #PS5 pic.twitter.com/beaByPcvQf — Droid: (@Alejandroid1979) October 14, 2020

The first 20 seconds or so of the clip show a loading screen for Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018). Once the screen vanishes, Peter Parker’s Spider-Man lands on a rooftop, presumably after leaving a hideout. The video’s final few seconds depict Miles’ Spidey exiting a warehouse by grappling out of a window, then seamlessly soaring into the open-world setting.

It’s possible the first chunk of video was captured on a standard PS4. If so, those load times are likely longer than any on PS4 Pro. Regardless, a similar set of circumstances in Miles Morales on PS5 needs no loading at all. The transition from warehouse to open-world looks instantaneous. It’s a technical feat that no doubt puts PS5’s much-touted SSD to good use.

Players can begin testing the title’s loading speeds for themselves in the very near future. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales comes to the PS4 and PS5 in just a few weeks on November 12th.

[Source: Droid on Twitter]