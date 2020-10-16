Sucker Punch Productions has announced that the highly-anticipated Ghost of Tsushima update 1.1 will begin to roll out at 8:00 am PT / 11 am ET. The rollout isn’t staggered by region but the developer said that it can take up to an hour to appear in all regions so don’t fret if you don’t get a patch download prompt right away.

Once the update is installed, you can access Ghost of Tsushima: Legends either via the in-game menu or by talking to Gyozen. You’ll then be redirected to the PlayStation Store to download a free unlock, which will allow you to play online.

In a note on Reddit, Sucker Punch thanked fans for their support and said that the upcoming patch is the result of community feedback and requests.

Thank you as always for your unbelievable support. We’ve been really thrilled by the reactions to the 1.1 announcement and all of the discussion about it here. We absolutely can’t wait for all of you to jump in! Thank you to everyone here for your feedback since we launched – the work that’s gone into features like New Game+ and gear loadouts are thanks to requests from people in the community, and we really appreciate your thoughtful suggestions. We’re so excited for you to jump into version 1.1 this week. Thanks to everyone once again!

We’ve already detailed what the patch entails in our previous article. However, some of you prefer patch notes so once the update is live and we have the changelog, we’ll share it with our readers right here on PSLS.

[Source: Reddit]