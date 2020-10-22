As previously hinted by instruction pages for the Media Remote, a host of media apps will be available for PlayStation 5 on day one. Those apps include Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, Twitch, and YouTube. Several others are coming to the next-gen console as well, such as Amazon Prime Video, MyCanal, Hulu, and Peacock.

Sony confirmed these details in a PlayStation Blog post, which further breaks down how users will access entertainment apps. Last week’s PlayStation 5 User Experience video showed how the Home Screen is divided into two pages–Games and Media.

According to the blog post by Phil Rosenberg, Head of Global Partner Development and Relations, the Media section features embedded versions of the apps. As such, the likes of Netflix and Disney+ will no longer require users to download them from the PlayStation Store. Thankfully, this is bound to culminate in a much speedier experience when switching between playing games and viewing entertainment. Rosenberg goes on to note that PS5’s Control Center also makes controlling music simpler than it’s ever been.

In addition, Sony unleashed a much closer look at the PlayStation 5’s Media Remote, with all of the dedicated app buttons attached. It’s available for pre-order at Target, too. (Thanks, Wario64.) The Media Remote costs $29.99 and will release, according to the Target listing, later this month on October 30th.

PlayStation 5 hits store shelves in the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12th. The console launches in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa one week later on November 19th.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]