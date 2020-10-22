Sony’s Yasuhiro Ootori has said that the PlayStation 5‘s cooling performance will remain the same regardless of how players position the console.

In an interview with 4Gamer (via Wccftech), Ootori said that there’s a general assumption that placing the console vertically will result in better heat dissipation. However, the fan is designed to work according to horizontal and vertical specifications.

From the designer’s point of view, there is no difference in cooling performance between vertical and horizontal installation. I think some people think that the heat dissipation efficiency should be higher in the vertical installation due to the chimney effect. However, in a cooling system with an active fan (electric fan), the chimney effect is at the measurement error level. It works according to the specifications in both horizontal and vertical installation. Personally, I like the vertical placement where the top and bottom of the “PS logo” can be seen correctly (laughs).

Ootori also talked about the design and material of the fan.

The electric fan is designed to blow air on both sides A and B. The material of the fan is made of glass fiber polybutylene terephthalate. The advantage of this material is that it is strong and has little shape deformation due to heat. The number of feathers is calculated from the balance between the required positive pressure and air volume. It is designed with a margin so that the main body will not break down even in a very harsh environment.

Ootori revealed that the PS5 fan’s diameter is 120 mm and thickness is 45 mm.

[Source: 4Gamer via Wccftech]