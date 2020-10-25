When Sony recently unveiled a list of PlayStation 5 media applications that’ll be available at launch, a number of users quizzed the company about Plex. Although there was no mention of the app on the official PlayStation Blog, the company has seemingly confirmed that Plex will indeed be available on the console at launch.

News comes by the way of Reddit user MReprogle1, who obtained the following statement from a Plex representative (thanks, Push Square):

Great news!

Other than Plex, here’s a list of apps that’ll be available on the PS5 at launch:

Apple TV

Disney+

Netflix

Spotify

Twitch

YouTube

More apps will be released in due course, including Amazon Prime Video, MyCanal, Hulu, and Peacock.

Sony recently explained how the media experience has been transformed for the PS5. The company wrote:

Within the Media space, you’ll no longer need to download entertainment apps through PS Store — it’s all in the Media space. Creating dedicated Game and Media spaces for the PS5 user experience will make it fast and easy to switch between gaming and entertainment content whenever you want. The PS5 console also features a new Control Center that makes controlling your music easier than ever before, so you can quickly switch between channels, skip, and pause your music.

You’ll be able to use the PS5 Media Remote to conveniently navigate through the apps and control your entertainment experience.

We’ll continue to update our readers as more apps are added.