To the chagrin of many, CD Projekt RED recently announced a third delay for Cyberpunk 2077 this year. Despite the title’s going gold a few weeks ago, a November launch date is no longer on the cards. CD Projekt’s eagerly-anticipate RPG will now launch worldwide on December 10th. In a statement about the delay, the studio said it’s facing challenges due to ensuring the game functions across nine different platforms. But details relayed in a conference call seem to offer additional insight. It seems current-gen consoles are holding things up this time.

During a conference call held after the delay announcement, CDPR’s CEO, Adam Kicinski, divulged that this delay is different from those of the past. “The game for PC is ready and plays well on next-gen consoles,” Kicinski said. Presently, the development team is “finalizing the process concerning current-gen consoles.” Overall, though, the company couldn’t be more proud of Cyberpunk 2077’s forthcoming release. “We are really sure we have something amazing in our hands,” the CEO added.

This suggests the PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One X|S represent the problem areas. Given the sheer scope of CD Projekt RED’s ambitions for Cyberpunk 2077, it makes sense that current-gen platforms are being pushed to their limits. What they may entail for the game’s performances on these consoles is a mystery for now. Evidently, we’ll find out soon enough. In the call, Kicinski also stated this new due date is “firm.”

Cyberpunk 2077 comes to the PS4, PC, and Xbox One on December 10th. Thanks to backward compatibility, the RPG will work on next-gen platforms as well.

[Source: CD Projekt RED via Nibellion on Twitter]