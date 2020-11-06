In less than a week, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition will be available on the PS5. Of course, this means Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is also nearly upon us. In building up even more hype, Insomniac Games has showcased two brand-new suits that are making their way to the remaster. One is the Arachnid Rider suit, while the Armored Advanced suit serves as the other.

Insomniac shared images of both suits in the following Twitter post earlier this morning. As you can see, each of the new costumes are incredibly stylish.

Your first glimpse of the Arachnid Rider and Armored Advanced Suits, two all-new looks for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. Details on this enhanced version of the PS4 classic: https://t.co/iGY2mLTmfl pic.twitter.com/nEgzNY5AeT — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 6, 2020

The remastered title will boast an enhanced version of the base game that we’ve all come to know and love. It’ll also feature every piece of DLC, including the three pieces of The City That Never Sleeps story content. As many are now very well aware, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered additionally ushers in a fresh look for Peter Parker. Insomniac recast the character’s likeness for the PS5 version to “get a better match to Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial capture.” Thus, instead of John Bubniak’s likeness from the PS4 iteration, Peter Parker’s visage is now more akin to Ben Jordan.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales hits PS4 and PS5 on November 12th. The Ultimate Edition will launch exclusively on PS5. This particular version is presently the only way to get a hold of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

[Source: Insomniac Games on Twitter]