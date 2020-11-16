On November 2nd, Capcom Group networks were hacked by an unauthorized third party. The publisher has since confirmed as much, noting that “email and file servers” were also affected. Thankfully, it does not appear as though any customer information has been breached. To combat the issue, Capcom is working with authorities to investigate the matter and reestablish its network security. Some previously unknown details did slip through the cracks, though, namely with regards to the publisher’s future plans.

For one, the leak suggests Resident Evil Village will launch in April 2021. If true, it’s additionally possible that Capcom aims to launch the horror title on PS4 and Xbox One consoles, a move that was previously under consideration. ResetEra’s summary of the leak further makes mention of a new Resident Evil multiplayer project, which Capcom internally refers to as “Project Highway/Village Online.” It’s supposedly a Battle Royale-style venture.

Additionally of note is that a multiplayer shooter is in the works, simply known as “SHIELD.” Capcom reportedly means to gear it towards streamers, but details about platforms, a due date, and so on are not specified. And, apparently, Sony paid $5 million USD for Resident Evil 7‘s VR support, demo exclusivity, and the timed DLC offerings.

According to ResetEra, some of the above information may be from as early as 2018. With that in mind, it’s best to take it all in with a grain of salt, given that plans are often subject to change over time.

Capcom unveiled Resident Evil Village earlier this summer during Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal event. As far as confirmed information is concerned, the title will launch on an unspecified date in 2021 for the PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

[Source: Capcom, ResetEra]