Yes, you read that headline correctly. IO Interactive, the team behind Hitman, is currently hard at work on a 007 game. Details are scarce for the time being, but a brief teaser should hold fans of the studio and the property over for at least a little while.

As previously promised, IO Interactive shared the news in a premiere trailer this morning. The trailer is short and shows nothing of consequence. However, the 007 logo and the recognizable theme music are surely enough to build excitement. See the video below:

Project @007 (working title) is a brand new James Bond video game with a wholly original story. Earn your 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story, to be developed and published by @IOInteractive. More details: https://t.co/x2QeO2VKZB pic.twitter.com/d9aDhAbe90 — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) November 19, 2020

For now, IO is using Project 007 as the game’s working title. Players are to assume the role of the iconic James Bond himself in an original tale that’s being developed and published by the Hitman developer. The link provided in the post above essentially repeats the tweet’s information. There does exist one additional note at the bottom of the page, however. IO is presently hiring “elite talent” from around the globe to help craft the project in question.

At the time of writing, platforms haven’t been announced. Unsurprisingly, release date information remains under wraps, too. When IO plans to unveil more details isn’t yet known.

Late last year, the studio announced it would work with WB Interactive Entertainment for an “ambitious” title on console and PC. If this is the project the two companies teased at the time, it seems WBIE is no longer involved for reasons unknown. As such, similar to its efforts with Hitman 3, IO Interactive is developing and publishing the new James Bond adventure on its own.

[Source: IO Interactive on Twitter]