Black Friday doesn’t kick off until next week, of course, but there are already quite a few sales that PlayStation users can take advantage of now. PlayStation Direct and PSN have a slew of deals available that will benefit both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners.

PS Plus is currently available for a discounted price of $44.99 on Amazon and PlayStation Direct. On Amazon, the end date for the sale isn’t clear, but all Black Friday sales via PlayStation Direct last from November 20th to December 6th.

Through PS Direct, several games are $30 off, including The Last of Us Part II ($30), TLoU Part II’s Collector’s Edition ($140), and Nioh 2 ($10). The storefront cuts $20 off other titles, too, such as Days Gone, Marvel’s Iron Man VR, Dreams, and Death Stranding–all cost $20. And Ghost of Tsushima currently has a $40 price tag. For $10 on PS Direct, players can also grab PlayStation Hits like Bloodborne, God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and Gran Turismo Sport.

PS Store’s Black Friday deals are live and a few of the year’s heavy hitters have been marked down considerably. Ghost of Tsushima and TLoU Part II share prices with their respective appearances on PS Direct. Other notable deals for 2020 releases include: Watch Dogs: Legion ($40.19), NBA 2K21 ($30), Final Fantasy VII Remake ($39.59), DOOM Eternal ($19.79), RE3 ($19.79), and THPS 1+2 ($30). (As of writing, Nioh 2 costs $24.79 on PSN, but $10 on PS Direct.)

While no PS5-only games are on sale, there are a number of PS4 games that include a PS5 version that have discounts.

The deals for 2020 titles don’t stop there, either. Mafia: Definitive Edition on PSN has a $30 price tag. NFS Heat’s Deluxe Edition is a whopping 70 percent off, costing a mere $20.99. Players can grab Cuphead’s recent PS4 release for $14.99. Marvel’s Avengers has joined the $30 club for PSN’s Black Friday sale, too.

PlayStation Direct’s Black Friday deals start today and end on December 6th. The PSN sale will not last as long, ending on December 1st.

[Source: PlayStation Direct, PlayStation Store]