The Last of Us‘ TV adaptation has officially been ordered to series at HBO. As such, the newly greenlit show is moving forward full steam ahead, with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin serving as executive producer and writer alongside TLoU co-creator, Neil Druckmann.

HBO initially announced the project earlier this year in March. PlayStation Productions will co-produce the show with HBO, as will Sony Pictures Television, Word Games, and Naughty Dog. Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions are also on board to executive produce. Naughty Dog President Evan Wells and HBO’s Carolyn Strauss are set to executive produce as well, according to a report from Variety.

Francesca Orsi, Executive VP of HBO Programming, noted the following in a statement about the news,

Craig and Neil are visionaries in a league of their own. With them at the helm alongside the incomparable Carolyn Strauss, this series is sure to resonate with both die-hard fans of The Last of Us games and newcomers to this genre-defining saga. We’re delighted to partner with Naughty Dog, Word Games, Sony and PlayStation to adapt this epic, powerfully immersive story.

Little is known about the TLoU television series at present. However, Mazin previously said the show will “enhance” the original game’s story. The Joel and Ellie-centric narrative isn’t all the HBO production will borrow from the beloved interactive experience. Series composer Gustavo Santaolalla has been tapped to translate the infested world of The Last of Us to live action.

As of now, details regarding casting, production, and a potential premiere date remain under lock and key. When such information will go public is a mystery.

[Source: Variety]