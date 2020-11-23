Earlier this month, Insomniac Games promised players would soon be able to transfer their save data from Spider-Man PS4 to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered on PS5. Such an update recently went live, and the export/import process is fairly simple to complete. Trophy Hunters should be warned, though: The save transfer automatically unlocks all previously earned Trophies on Sony’s new hardware. So if a player wants to actually replay the experience to earn Spider-Man’s Platinum, importing an old save that has 100% game completion’s isn’t the way to go.

To export save data from the PS4 version, players must first start their PS4 and make sure the latest firmware update has been downloaded and installed. From there, Marvel’s Spider-Man Version 1.19 will need to be similarly downloaded and installed on the platform. Going to the title’s in-game start menu counts as the next step, where fans must then select their save file of choice and press ‘R1’ to upload said save. A message should appear on screen within a matter of seconds, making note of the upload’s success.

Upon moving to PS5 and firing up Spider-Man: Remastered, players will navigate to its ‘Select Save Slot’ screen. Hitting the ‘R1’ button then allows the PS4 save data to be downloaded onto the title’s PS5 version. Again, a few seconds will pass and a message should flash that notes the download’s completion. In an instant, Trophies for Marvel’s Spider-Man should begin popping on PS5, including the Platinum for those who earned it on PS4.

Those who want a visual aid can check out the following walkthrough video from PS5Trophies:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered is available now on PS5 through Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition. Another way to get the remaster is by owning Miles Morales on PS5 and paying for a $20 upgrade. As of now, there exists no option to purchase the remastered experience separately.