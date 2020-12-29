Bully 2 is one of those games that players are wondering if it’ll ever see the light of day. If rumors are to be believed, the answer is currently negative. According to Rockstar Games Insider Tez2, the game was canceled back in 2017 so that work could be prioritized on the as yet unannounced Grand Theft Auto VI and the recently released Red Dead Redemption 2.

Apparently Grand Theft Auto VI entered the pre-production phase in 2015. Development on the game didn’t begin until 2016/2017. At the time, Rockstar was concentrating more on Red Dead Redemption 2 and Bully 2; GTA VI took a back seat. Some time in 2017, though, priorities were reorganised. Bully 2 was canceled so development could instead focus on the upcoming RDR2 and GTA VI. While there’s no denying a new Grand Theft Auto game would be exceptionally popular, there are still plenty of fans clamoring for a sequel to Bully, and who will once again be disappointed.

Previous rumors have stated Bully 2 was in development for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, but development “fizzled out” after 18 months for an unknown reason. Other rumors had hinted that a cross-generational version was due to be released this year. If current rumours are to be believed, that version has also been shelved. In 2017, development would have shifted to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One seeing as development for the (last) last-gen consoles had all but ceased at that point, sports games excepting.

The title had previously been cancelled in 2009 and 2013 as well. The first iteration of the game would have taken place during Jimmy’s summer vacation when he was staying at his new stepfather’s house with his new step-siblings. Players would have been able to explore a nearby town, had a summer camp main setting, and had gameplay features like pranks, a climbing system, and more mini-games. Whether the last iteration of the game was similar is something I guess we’ll never find out.

[Source: Tez2 via Dualshockers]