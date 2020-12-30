Once again this year, in order to whittle down the vast amount of categories we’ve had in the past, we decided to combine sports and racing games together into one single category. (We’re still open to feedback in the future for how this worked out, as well as looking at the number of sports and racing games that release each year to determine if two separate ones are necessary.) This category includes all sports and racing games, including everything from sims to the more arcadey fare and extreme sports games. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Sports/Racing Game in 2020.

Best Sports/Racing Game 2020 Winner

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Read our review.

After the 2015 disaster that was Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5, people weren’t sure if the classic skateboarding franchise would ever return, but this remake of the first two games in one solid package feels like a whole new experience. Playing on both nostalgia and the power of modern tech, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is an incredible throwback that feels right at home on modern consoles in a way never thought possible. Decades-old muscle memory returned and we were nailing million point combos again like the days of old. Hopefully its resurgence sees the extreme sports genre of games make a return in a big way.

Reader’s Choice Winner

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Another category that wasn’t even close, our reader’s chose Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 as their favorite sports game this year. Where other sport and racing titles are making minor iterations on a near yearly basis, the likes of Tony Hawk’s hasn’t been seen for too many years, with its last attempt a flunked entry into the franchise five years ago. It’s return to the top had everyone giddy at the classic arcadey extreme sports nonsense of pulling off massive air, huge combos, and breaking into all those zany secret areas. Here’s hoping for a 3 + 4 remake or DLC expansion soon.

Don’t miss our full lineup of nominees for the PlayStation LifeStyle Game of the Year awards. We’ll be revealing more winners all throughout the week, leading up to the Game of the Year on Friday January 1.