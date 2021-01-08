Insomniac Games has said that developing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for the PlayStation 5 has granted the development team access to “the broadest palette of techniques and the highest fidelity we’ve ever had for developing weaponry.”

In an interview with GamesRadar, game director Mike Daly said that weapons will feel “absolutely amazing,” thanks to the DualSense’s features. Creative Director Marcus Smith added that working on the PS5 has been “a paradigm shift in the way we do all things” because of near-instant loading screens, 3D audio, and graphical leap.

“You can look forward to some new developments that make weapon impact feel absolutely amazing: custom adaptive triggers for each weapon that add new functions to the pull of the trigger itself, advanced VFX that take visual spectacle over the top, haptics to give every impact unique and physical sensations that further allow weapons to express their personality, and our signature creativity for exotic and unexpected weapon concepts is in full force,” said Daly. “The weapon experience is shaping up to be incredible.”

“It has been an incredibly rewarding process of learning to shed outdated ‘best practice’ that has been in place due to constraints of loading times,” added Smith. “It’s exciting to think that we’re still so early in the lifecycle and everyone is just scratching the surface of what can be done. So excited to know it’s only going to get crazier!”

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart doesn’t have a release date at present but it’s expected to release sometime in 2021.

[Source: GamesRadar]