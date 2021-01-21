Today’s Resident Evil Showcase brought a lot of new information about Resident Evil Village, including a release date, new trailers, details on special editions, demos, and more. The Resident Evil Village release date is set for May 7th, 2021, and the development team confirmed it will be coming to last-gen consoles as well, including both PS4 and Xbox One with free upgrades to the next-gen versions. If you can’t wait a few months to play the game, you can get a glimpse at the creepy atmosphere in the PS5-exclusive Maiden demo, available today.

In addition to the release date announcement, we got a couple of new trailers, including one cinematic story trailer and another showing off gameplay for the first time.

Take a look at the Resident Evil Village cinematic story trailer:

Capcom revealed that the tall witch/vampire woman is Lady Dimitrescu, who, along with her three daughters, will haunt players through the halls of the appropriately named Dimitrescu Castle. We also saw a number of other new characters in the trailer, including the mysterious “the Duke,” a very large individual who acts as the merchant for Resident Evil Village. There’s also a person shown at the very end of the trailer who continues to be a mystery.

As for gameplay, check out the quick gameplay overview timestamped at 34:43 in the full Showcase below:

First-person view returns as players step back into the shoes of Ethan Winters from Resident Evil 7 biohazard, who is searching Dimitrescu Castle for his daughter. As is par for the Resident Evil course, much of the story is shrouded in mystery right now. The video details elements like combat, blocking, and crafting. A new kick maneuver lets Ethan create a bit of space to either reposition or fight back in new ways. The revised inventory system uses the space management tools that series fans should be familiar with.

That’s not all though! In addition to the release date, gameplay, and PS5 demo, Capcom showed off a bit of Resident Evil RE: Verse (pronounced “are ee: verse”). This is the multiplayer addition that will be free with Resident Evil Village, and showed characters from across the entire series fighting against one another in iconic locations. Take a look in the trailer:

This was confirmed to be the title that players are entering into a closed beta test for shortly as a celebration of the series 25th anniversary, and we should expect more details in the coming months.

Finally, the team dropped additional details about Netflix’s Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness CG film, as well as a special Resident Evil 25th anniversary crossover with The Division 2. You can get all of the details on those in the showcase stream embed above.

If you are out to preorder Resident Evil Village now, there are a few different editions you can choose from. There’s a Collector’s Edition featuring a number of special items, including a statue of the newest iteration of Chris Redfield. The digital deluxe edition includes the base game and a digital “Trauma Pack,” which consists of additional in-game content including a Samurai Edge weapon, Resident Evil 7 biohazard inspired found footage screen filter and tape recorder save point options, immediate access to an especially challenging difficulty setting, and more.

Resident Evil Village releases on May 7th, 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Steam. Last-gen console versions get free upgrades to their next-gen counterparts. The PS5-exclusive Maiden demo is available today, with a second demo coming to all platforms sometime this spring.

Still want more Resident Evil? There’s a ton of Resident Evil on sale in the PlayStation Store Games Under $20 Sale going on right now.

What did you think of today’s Resident Evil Showcase? Are you more excited for Resident Evil Village after seeing all of the new footage? let us know your thoughts in the comments below.