Dragon Age 4 might still be a ways off, but we now have some hints about where the game will take place. According to the BioWare: Stories and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development book, Dragon Age 4 will take place in the land of Tevinter, a world that hasn’t been explored in Dragon Age yet, only mentioned.

The location was initially set up at the conclusion of Dragon Age: Inquisition’s final expansion, Trespasser, but the book seems to confirm the theories about the story headed to Tevinter (and the surrounding areas) next. Eurogamer’s Tom Phillips showed images of the confirmation in the book on Twitter.

Finally picked up the BioWare book and hey is this the first *official* confirmation Dragon Age 4 is set in Tevinter? (I know we all sort of guessed this already) pic.twitter.com/229xriPbof — Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsEG) January 24, 2021

The text in the book reads:

As BioWare entered its twenty-fifth year, the Dragon Age team was hard at work on Morrison, the code name of the long-awaited follow-up to Dragon Age: Inquisition. The Game, helmed by executive producer Mark Darrah, will take players to Tevinter as the events of Inquisition and Trespasser threaten to forever change Thedas.

Phillips also noted that additional concept art seems to show the areas surrounding Tevinter: A “glittering city” assumed to be Antiva City to the east of Tevinter, including art for the “Antivan Crow,” a theatrical assassin. There’s art for the Mourn Watch, a skelatal group of occult protectors who spend their time in necropolises, expected to be in Nevarra, south of Tevinter.

Still more art depicts The Lords of Fortune, a treasure hunters’ guild that was founded in Rivain, an area northeast of Tevinter, and The Deep Roads, the dwarven tunnels across all of Thedas, including Tevinter and its surrounding regions. This art, along with the text in the book, makes it pretty clear that Tevinter and the areas around it will feature heavily as the focus for Dragon Age 4.

Eurogamer notes that the text in the book is slightly out of date, with Mark Darrah having moved on from BioWare and Christian Dailey stepping up to the helm of Dragon Age 4 as of December 2020. The game is still a long time out. So far we’ve gotten little else aside from cinematic teasers and a few bits of concept art. We know that the game will follow up on the series biggest story threads, including the return of Solas, the Dread Wolf. But other details remain slim at this time—we technically don’t even know the official name besides “the next Dragon Age“—intentionally vague as we wait for the next bit of Dragon Age news out of BioWare.

[Source: Eurogamer]