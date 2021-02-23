With just two days to go until Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Two, Activision and Treyarch have unveiled some of the biggest rewards players can chase on the Season Two Battle Pass, including new Operators, Operator skins, Call of Duty Points, and for the first time ever, an Ultra-Rarity Reactive Blueprint that evolves the look of your gun as you get kills. Take a look at the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Two Battle Pass trailer, and then head to the jump for more details about what you can unlock.

New Operator Kapano “Naga” Vang, who was first revealed in the initial Season Two trailer, will be unlocked immediately when you purchase the Season Two Battle Pass, as well as Operator Missions to unlock four variants of the initial skin. And if you manage to make it to Tier 100, you’ll get Naga’s Warlord skin, along with Operator Missions for two additional variants, making for a lot of ways to play as Naga this Season.

Buying the Battle Pass also includes skins for Park (initial unlock and variants from Operator Missions), a new watch, and the usual 10% Seasonal XP boost right at Tier 1. Tier 20 has a new Operator skin for Adler, while Tier 70 will get you a new look for Powers. In fact, for the first time, all four of the Mil-Sim Operators are getting new skins within the Season Two Battle Pass. Of course, they all come packed with Operator Missions to earn variants as well.

Announced with the Season Two details, all players (free and those who buy the Battle Pass) will be able to earn the FARA 83 Assault Rifle at Tier 15 and the LC10 SMG at Tier 31. There’s also a new finishing move to kill opponents in style should you manage to sneak up behind them. Tactical Roll can be earned early at Tier 19.

New War Tracks (music for vehicles) are scattered throughout the Battle Pass, with Black Ops II Mixtape, Rock Pack II, and Pop Pack unlocked at various tiers. The War Track packs usually come with three songs each, and while Treyarch isn’t saying what they are just yet, they’ve left a few hints to go on (expect to see Rebel Yell by Billy Idol).

And of course, new Weapon Blueprints will provide new looks and loadouts for your weapons, including two free for all players, a premium blueprint, and for the first time, an Ultra-Rarity Reactive Blueprint that will morph the look of the FARA 83 Assault Rifle as you earn kills throughout a match. Throughout the Battle Pass, free players can earn up to 300 Call of Duty Points (CP), while those who buy it can get a total of 1300.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Two Battle Pass can be purchased for 1000 CP, or you can get the Battle Pass Bundle for 2400 CP, which will instantly unlock the first 20 tiers, giving you a head start on the season.

Throughout the Season, new Premium bundles will bring additional cosmetics to those willing to pay. These include a Reactive Blueprint celebrating Dead Ops Arcade, new Operators (such as the previously announced Samantha Maxis, playable for the first time), and a whole host of other items and bundles to come.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Two launches free for all players on February 25th. It will bring a whole new large-scale Zombies mode called Outbreak, as well as a free-play week for both the new Outbreak mode and Black Ops Cold War multiplayer.

[Source: Activision]