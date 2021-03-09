The standard $399/$499 PlayStation 5 consoles are still in shortage worldwide, but some folks have not only managed to procure a console, they’ve also spent a significant amount of cash on customized units. Take for example YouTuber ZHC who spent $70,000 on a 10-foot high functioning PS5, or modder Nhenhophach who spent two months making a water-cooled PS5 that he intends to make more of to sell. Now, we have YouTuber Miniminter showing off his £8000 24K gold-plated PS5.

Watch the unboxing below (thanks, Gaming Bible).

This custom console is the product of UK-based company Truly Exquisite, which specializes in customizing various products for those who have wads of cash lying around (we’re only slightly jealous). Truly Exquisite is selling three variations of its custom PS5s: 24K gold-plated consoles, 18K rose gold consoles, and platinum PS5s. All three cost upwards of £8,000 and are limited to 250 units each.

Each console comes in a luxury display/carry box that includes two matching DualSense controllers and a matching 3D Pulse headset. Those outside the UK are in luck because Truly Exquisite offers free worldwide shipping and insurance!

“These luxury plated finishes are truly unique and you will not find these available from anywhere else as we are the first and currently only company to offer these consoles,” reads a description. “The whole console will be packed and presented in a unique luxury wooden display carry box and each console will come with an authenticity certificate/card. Each console will be individually numbered from 1 – 250 so each piece is truly unique.”

