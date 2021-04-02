Genshin Impact already looks and performs well on the PS5 when playing the PS4 version via backwards compatibility, but the epic free-to-play action-RPG is getting a proper PlayStation 5 version with further next-gen enhancements and updates. Genshin Impact PS5 will bring faster loading times, 4K resolution, and enhanced in-game textures to bring the world to life in new ways. Watch the Genshin Impact PS5 announcement trailer below:



The PS5 is set to make the already stunning visuals of Genshin Impact look even more impressive, and those quick load times will be cut down even more. Genshin Impact already runs at 60 fps on PS5 via backwards compatibility. While the PS5 version may not feature drastic changes over the PS4, developer miHoYo is excited to bring the game to PS5 with the potential the next-gen console offers for future expansions and ideas they have for Genshin Impact.

“The PlayStation 5 is an ideal platform to enhance the vast open world featuring in Genshin Impact, allowing the team to incorporate more thoughts and ideas into the game, both now and in the future,” said Forrest Liu, President of miHoYo. “That’s why we’ve been working to bring the native PlayStation 5 version of the game to our players as soon as we could.”

Genshin Impact has been a massive hit, making back its development costs in less than two weeks following its September 2020 launch. Players are currently enjoying the Windblume Festival, a limited-time in-game event. More updates, areas, quests, characters, and story are planned for the future.

Progress from the PS4 version will carry over to the PS5 version seamlessly. Genshin Impact PS5 remains a free-to-play experience that players can download and jump into as soon as it’s available. miHoYo doesn’t have an announced release date just yet, only saying that Genshin Impact PS5 is coming “soon.”