Following the success of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Capcom has revealed they’ll be bringing The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles to the PlayStation 4 in July. The collection will include The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve, which will be released in the west for the first time.

The Great Ace Attorney games head back in time to the late 19th century. Players assume the role of one of Phoenix Wright’s ancestors, Ryunosuke Naruhodo. While living in Japan during the Meiji Period, he is also accused of murder but manages to successfully represent and acquit himself during the trial. After this, he travels to Victorian era London to study at a legal academy and become a defense attorney in England. Here he meets the detective Herlock Sholmes and his legal assistant Susato Mikotoba. Between them they need to find evidence and argue their case in court to achieve that fabled Not Guilty verdict for their clients.

The two games feature ten cases between them and two new gameplay mechanics. The first is the Dance of Deduction. Here Sholmes usually jumps to an incorrect deduction and it’s up to players to identify the mistakes in his logic and uncover new facts in the process. The second takes place in the courtroom. Summation Examinations mean pointing out the discrepancies in the arguments of the jurors to achieve their desired verdict. Completely new to the collection is the Story Mode feature that lets players enjoy the story while the game advances automatically through the investigation and courtroom sequences—this can be toggled on and off as players please.

The collection also includes eight extra Escapade mini-episodes and three bonus costumes that were previously released as DLC in Japan. A new Art Gallery and Auditorium gives a closer look at the games’ artwork, music, and voice recordings too. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will be released on PS4 on July 27. On the same day, players can also get a digital bundle featuring both The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy.

