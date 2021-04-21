Something’s cooking at Sony’s Santa Monica Studio, and it’s not related to God of War.

Back in January, Santa Monica Studio tweeted job vacancies for “a new unannounced title.” In March, the developer reiterated that it was looking for a lead writer to join its team for the mystery project. While things have been kept tightly under wraps, folks over at Video Games Chronicle have spotted a new job advertisement that mentions “fantasy-based worlds” and “fantasy-based characters.”

A description for a Senior Character Concept Artist states that the incumbent must “Develop and maintain strong creative and collaborative partnerships across subject areas to help further develop the in-game characters, visual language, and rule sets for fantasy-based worlds.” One of the requirements of the position is to possess “Strong design skills with the ability to render realistic believable fantasy-based characters, creatures, and props using contemporary industry standard tools and techniques.”

“We are seeking an experienced Senior Character Concept Artist for the development of a new unannounced title!” reads an overview of the position. “Santa Monica Studio is looking for an experienced concept artist to help us visualize dynamic and believable characters that set the bar for creativity and complexity on the PlayStation console. Do you want to contribute to the artistic vision, working with art teams to establish the tone of the game, and bring it to life?”

At the moment, we haven’t a clue what Santa Monica Studio is up to but it won’t be long before internet sleuths put pieces of the puzzle together. Stay tuned!

[Source: Santa Monica Studio via VGC]