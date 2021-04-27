As promised, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.2.1 has been rolled out across all platforms, weighing around 5 GB on PlayStation consoles. The update adds support for the Wrath of the Druids expansion alongside new skills.
Patch notes are as follows:
NEW CONTENT
New Skills
- Cold Rage – Ignore hit interruptions while performing successive regular melee attacks. This effect recharges after a few seconds.
- Eye of the North – Prevents flinching from hits while aiming with your bow. This effect recharges after a few seconds.
- Intense Rage – Ignore hit interruptions while performing your next off-hand parry or special attack. This effect recharges after a few seconds.
GAME IMPROVEMENTS
Miscellaneous
- Added an option to the gameplay menu to toggle the cinematic camera on/off during finisher moves.
- Addressed an issue preventing the duel with Dag from triggering after sleeping in A Brewing Storm.
- Started populating the game with missing fish species: halibut small, sturgeon small, flat fish big, and mackerel big. Check out our forum post for the exact locations.
- Allowed Bayek’s and Altair’s outfit appearance to apply to other armor when using Transmog.
- Addressed an issue that prevented horse galloping sound from playing.
Balancing
- Extended the duration of the Battlecry ability.
- Tweaked Fearless Leaper to make it easier to jump from greater heights.
- Addressed an issue with the Spinning-Death and Vordr Bite perk that caused the Chance percentage to be higher than intended.
Quests, World Events, and Side Activities
- Addressed several issues preventing completion in the Pig of Prophecy World Event in Cent.
- Addressed an issue where various Fly Agaric mushrooms were missing the Mystery highlight.
- Addressed an issue in In the Absence of an Ealdorman that prevented players from completing the quest when they had already collected the brooch before the start of the quest.
- Addressed an instance when returning to Ravensthorpe, and the quest intro dialogue would replay.
- In the Stench of Treachery, Soma will now kill the traitor Eivor chooses.
- Addressed several issues when fighting Fenrir.
- Addressed an instance where players were unable to move the cargo to complete the Blood from a Stone quest.
- Addressed an issue preventing Eivor from interacting with NPCs and building owners in Ravensthorpe.
- Addressed an issue where the Man’s Best Friend ability remained locked after completing the quest, A Little Problem.
- Addressed an issue with the Builder in the Defensive Measures quest preventing players from progressing.
- Addressed an issue preventing some NPCs from acting as bodyguards after loading a save during the Breach the Second Gate objective in The Sons of Ragnar quest.
- Addressed an issue after completing the East Anglia Arc, preventing players from progressing and unable to speak with Randvi.
- Addressed an issue preventing the Lost Glory quest from triggering if players found Halfdan before going to the Royal Hall.
- Addressed an issue, which misplaced the objectives for the Kingmaker quest.
- Addressed an issue preventing the River Raids quest from updating if a player leaves the raid before completing the tutorial.
- Addressed an issue keeping Eivor from speaking to Vagn after returning from a River Raid with all the River Dee clues.
- Addressed an issue preventing the Unwelcome quest from updating when fighting bandits upon arriving to England.
- Addressed an issue in the Lost Cauldron that prevented players from investigating the last spot after being attacked during the investigation.
- Addressed an issue that prevented players from continuing after agreeing to pledge to Hamtunscire.
- Addressed an issue that caused Gungnir to go AWOL and thus, couldn’t be acquired or used.
- Addressed an issue in Adorning the Adorned that allowed players to kill Sunniva.
- Addressed an issue in Thieves Warren in Glowecestrescire, which prevented players from moving a shelf and obtaining wealth.
- Addressed an issue preventing the next objective to trigger after fighting with Rikiwulf in Honor Bound.
- Addressed an issue that prevented players from interacting with Randvi after completing The Burning of the Wicker Man.
- Addressed an issue, which would not allow NPCs to interact with Eivor after completing the Grantebridgescire Arc.
- Addressed an issue in Reap What Was Sown that prevented players from progressing as the quest NPC was in a dead state.
- Addressed an issue preventing The First Night of Samhain quest from updating after speaking to Gunnar.
- Addressed an issue allowing the Uninvited Guests cutscene to trigger during the attack.
- Addressed an issue allowing Eivor to interact with the old lady during the Uninvited Guests attack.
- Addressed a looped dialogue issue in Mysterious Berserker preventing quest completion.
- Addressed an issue with the Spinning-Death and Vordr Bite perk that caused the Chance percentage to be higher than intended.
- Addressed an issue preventing quest completion as Vili would not follow Eivor after killing bandits in The Price of Wisdom.
- Addressed an issue with the A Skald’s Lament riddle due to the NPC running away.
- Addressed an issue preventing players from speaking to Orwig Neverdeath in Hordafylke.
Graphics, Audio, and Animation
- Addressed various graphics, lighting, or texture issues.
- Addressed various instances of incorrect sound effects.
River Raids, Jomsvikings, Raids
- Addressed various clipping issues in River Raid maps.
- Addressed various text anomalies during River Raids.
- Addressed various character or NPC animation issues during River Raids.
- Addressed an issue on the Dee River causing the Champion to remain inactive until Eivor steps foot into the Champion Room.
- Addressed an instance where if unequipped, the Jomsviking helmet slot would be black.
- Jomsvikings will no longer call for assistance before it’s necessary. They make their own luck now!
- Addressed an issue where Foreign Cargo would not be in the inventory after returning from a River Raid.
- Improved the landing points and camp boundaries on the Dee River.
- Increased the depth of the Dee River so players don’t bottom out.
- Addressed an issue where Jomsvikings stand around after the drawbridge is lowered on the Dee River. What is their deal?!
- Addressed an audio issue causing Vagn to repeat his recruitment line. Practice makes perfect. Roll it again!
- Addressed issues causing the long ship to pop into the Severn River if summoned. Raids are popping, but that’s a little excessive.
- Addressed a few issues preventing players from continuing down the Severn River.
- Addressed a few issues with the Map Alert Meter during River Raids.
- Addressed an issue preventing Jomsvikings from occasionally joining a raid if Eivor started it while on land.
- Addressed an issue preventing raiders from fighting guards. Who hires these people?!
- Addressed an instance keeping the long ship from entering stealth mode in certain areas during River Raids.
- Addressed several issues preventing unmasting near certain bridges during River Raids.
- Addressed an issue causing the Revive marker to disappear from Jomsvikings if Eivor was too far away. Now their watch has ended…
- Naval blockades will no longer respawn on the Severn River during a River Raid until the player has left the raid.
- Addressed several issues preventing players from looting multiple chests during River Raids.
- Addressed an issue where the River Raid Dock building was missing its construction.
- Addressed an issue preventing icons from being revealed on the maps during River Raids.
- Addressed an issue preventing enemies from spawning during River Raids on the Severn River.
- Addressed an issue causing the music to end abruptly after looting a large chest during Raids.
- Corrected an instance where Saint George’s Holy Sword was an axe. Got ‘eeeeem!
- Addressed an issue preventing players from completing the objective to collect foreign cargo if military camps were raided before villages for rations.
- Addressed an issue where foreign supplies were set to a 1/1 limit.
Gameplay, Combat, and AI
- Animals will remain on camera once dialogue has begun. Look who’s photobombing!
- Addressed several issues with Odin Sight.
- Addressed several camera issues.
- Addressed an issue where the Berserker Trap and Shoulder bash previewed as the Dive of Valkyries ability.
- Addressed several automatic long ship navigational issues.
- All animals will be reacting accordingly to the Bash ability.
- Addressed several issues preventing some wild animals from attacking each other when under the influence of the Berserker Trap.
- Addressed an issue causing the combo status effect to remain active on the Light Bow under certain conditions.
- Addressed an issue that caused Raven’s loot not to work.
- Addressed an issue preventing the Mans’s Best Friend ability from working against Zealots. Even Dwolfg feared them…
World
- Fixed several instances of floating objects.
- Addressed several issues with objects preventing Eivor from entering buildings.
- Addressed various issues where Eivor, NPCs, or the long ship would get stuck.
User Interface/HUD
- Addressed various UI/HUD issues
- Addressed a variety of inexact text.
- Addressed an issue where pop-ups did not occur when purchasing Store items.
- Corrected several Photo Mode frame issues.
- Corrected an issue where the Long Ship Boost icon was missing from the stamina bar.
- Addressed an issue causing the Long Ship Boost skill’s stamina to deplete if used twice without pause.
- Addressed an issue that prevented players from acquiring the Berserker-themed items from the Animus Store or read if they already owned them on another platform.
- Addressed an issue preventing the Colorful Raven skin to be applied to Synin.
System
- The game will now display a notification if it’s unable to save progress.
- (PC) Addressed an issue causing Vsync to remain on while in a locked state in Windowed Mode.
- (PS5) All trophies achieved on PS4 will now be unlocked on PS5. (Trophies including Viking Legend, Calling in a Favor, As It Was Foretold, Disorder of the Ancients, Skadi’s Hobby, Silent Viking, and Orlog Champion. should now unlock retroactively when conditions were met previously.)
- (PS4/PS5) Corrected a very high sensitivity issue when playing with M&K.
Performance and Stability
- Improved performance and stability.
