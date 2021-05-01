Capcom producer Tsuyoshi Kanda has revealed that the publisher did not make the decision to release Resident Evil Village on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One until after the title was announced. Speaking to IGN, he said that the game would have skipped last-gen consoles had it not been of “sufficient” quality.

We developed Village as a game for next-gen hardware, but in order to make it accessible to more players, we went through a lot of trial and error to somehow provide a comparable experience on last-gen hardware. In the end, we were able to deliver a high-quality product for last-gen hardware as well. That being said, if the quality hadn’t been sufficient, I don’t think we would have released it.

Director Morimasa Sato added that if Resident Evil Village suffered from significant disparity on last-gen consoles, “it would not have been something we could deliver to players, so we did our best to make sure it would be satisfying on any platform.”

A number of developers have voiced concerns about cross-gen development, arguing that older hardware tends to hold development back. In he high-profile case of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED has repeatedly argued that it is impossible for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game to be on par with the PC version. However, the developer decided against pulling the plug on these versions despite its reservations.

Do our readers plan to purchase Resident Evil Village on the PS4 or the PS5? Share your thoughts with us below.

[Source: IGN]