Resident Evil Village producer Tsuyoshi Kanda has revealed that the game’s scares have been balanced because Capcom received feedback from some players that Resident Evil 7 was “too scary.”

Speaking to Axios Gaming (via Video Games Chronicle), Kanda said although Capcom took this feedback as a compliment, it wanted to ensure that the horror experience was balanced so that players weren’t in “constant fear.” The company also wants more people to feel comfortable jumping in and playing the game.

Kanda said:

When we develop a new Resident Evil game, our goal is not always to make it scarier than the previous title, but find a balance to deliver a scary but fun experience for players. Some of the feedback we received regarding [RE7 was] that it was too scary to play. In one regard, that’s exactly what we were striving for, so it’s a huge compliment for us. But at the same time, it’s always our goal to create something that anybody can feel comfortable jumping in and playing, so we eased up on the tension curve relative to Resident Evil 7: biohazard, so that players aren’t in constant fear. Something we also always have to pay attention to is the tension curve. We also find that people grow immune to fear if they’re consistently pitted up against a tense situation or environment.

Resident Evil Village is scheduled to release worldwide on Friday, May 7th. The review embargo will lift today so make sure to check back for our review at 11 am ET.

[Source: Axios Gaming via VGC]