A group of former People Can Fly developers have banded together to work on a first-person shooter with “high-calorie” gameplay for “hardcore” players.

As reported by Games Industry, Poland-based independent studio Gruby Entertainment was founded in 2020 by Grzegorz Michalak, Karol Szyszka, Paweł Siech, and Kamil Misiowiec. The group worked on titles like Outriders and Bulletstorm. Gruby Entertainment’s upcoming FPS will be published by Super.com.

A press release reads:

Gruby Entertainment is a small, independent, fully remote, Polish game development studio founded in 2020. As a company, we put great effort into creating games that we all want to play. We enjoy each development moment and treat it as an opportunity to make the final product a memorable experience. Gruby Entertainment’s goal is to manufacture solid, high-calorie gameplay for hardcore players, granting them action-packed hours accompanied by crucial and meaningful decisions. As a team of experienced developers and video game enthusiasts, we are working at full speed to deliver our inaugural, unannounced first-person shooter game.

Publisher Super.com added:

Super.com has followed a strategy of seeking out gifted developers such as Gruby Entertainment with advanced technical knowledge and providing them with the support they need to make their vision a reality. With their innovative take on video games, we know that their first title will push the genre’s boundaries and provide a rich experience for gamers.

While Gruby has yet to unveil its first project, the developer promised unique gameplay and a distinct art style.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Games Industry]