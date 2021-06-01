Following the publication of its financial results yesterday, CD Projekt RED held a meeting with investors during which board member and VP of business development Michał Nowakowski revealed that Cyberpunk 2077‘s return to the PlayStation Store hinges on certain performance metrics.

These metrics are apparently set by Sony, but both companies are keeping things discreet. CDPR declined to share details of its ongoing conversations with Sony, but did say that it’s in the “midst” of a “process” set by the PlayStation manufacturer.

“I cannot go deep into the set of metrics and details of the conversation; this has to remain at the discretion of PlayStation and, of course, ourselves,” Nowakowski said in response to an investor’s question about the PS Store suspension. “But yes, there is a set of metrics – let’s call it that, at a high level – but, again, we cannot go into details on where we are with that. There is a process; we’re in the midst of that process, and the conversation is ongoing. The decision will be announced when it’s ready to be announced; that’s as much as we can say.”

CDPR has made no secret of the fact that Cyberpunk 2077‘s suspension from the PS Store has had a significant impact on its financial position as well as the game’s sales. Despite being a commercial success, Cyberpunk 2077‘s absence from what CDPR calls a major platform has resulted in “a more difficult situation than we would like to be in,” according to joint CEO Piotr Nielubowicz.

[Source: CDPR]