Atlus PSP Games Will Remain Available on PS3 and Vita Stores

Atlus has updated a previous blog post indicating that sales of PSP titles would cease on PS Vita, clarifying that its PSP titles will continue to be available to purchase via the PS3 and PS Vita online stores. This includes many games from the Shin Megami Tensei series, as well as past Persona titles. These games will continue to be available for the foreseeable future.

Atlus had originally stated that the games would no longer be available after Sony announced plans to shut down PS3, PSP, and PS Vita PlayStation stores. Sony later walked back these plans, announcing that while the PSP PlayStation store would still shut down, PS3 and PS Vita stores would continue staying up. The decision was made after a widespread outcry from gamers who would no longer have access to over 2000 digital exclusive games.

This means that, while the PSP stores will unfortunately close, many PSP titles will still be available for purchase via the PS Vita Store. Users will be able to access and purchase these games by entering the PS Vita or PS3 PlayStation Store and going to Atlus’ store page. Below is a list of all of the Atlus PSP titles that will continue to be available on the PS Vita:

Atlus PSP Titles Available on PS Vita Store

Hexyz Force

Growlanser

Growlanser: Wayfarer of Time

Gloria Union

Gungnir: Inferno of the Demon Lance and the War of Heroes

Knights in the Nightmare

Princess Crown

Blaze Union: Story to Reach the Future

Persona

Persona 3 Portable

Persona 2: Innocent Sin

Persona 2: Eternal Punishment

Yggdra Union: We’ll Never Fight Alone

Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner

Tokyo Mono Hara Shi: Karasu no Mori Gakuen Kitan

Additionally, Level 5 also amended its own blog post about the issue, stating similarly that many of its PSP, PS Vita, and PS3 titles would still be available on the PS Vita and PS3 PlayStation Stores. It is also currently holding an almost 90% off sale on most of its titles, including the PS3 version of Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch. Their three PSP titles are Danball Senki W, Time Travelers, and Danball Senki BOOST.

[Source: Siliconera, Atlus Website]