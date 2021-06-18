Square Enix and Team Ninja have extended Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin‘s trial period to June 26th, giving players two more days to defeat Chaos.

The extension compensates for the botched initial release, which prevented players from playing the demo for at least two days. Team Ninja subsequently released an update to get things going.

Both the #StrangerOfParadise #FinalFantasy Origin Trial Version and survey period have been extended. You now have until June 26th to defeat Chaos, and until July 2nd to send us your feedback. pic.twitter.com/gXM9m9hDug — STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (@fforigin) June 17, 2021

Here’s an official overview of the trial version:

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin’s trial version gives players the opportunity to experience a taste of the full game centering on Jack and his allies—Ash and Jed—as they throw open the gates to the Chaos Shrine. Burning with the resolve to defeat Chaos, and with the memories of their struggle buried deep in their hearts, are they the foretold Warriors of Light? Players of the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Trial Version can explore this dark fantasy world as they battle an array of iconic monsters from the Final Fantasy series, using powerful spells and abilities from a sample of jobs including warrior, dragoon and black mage.

According to creative director Tetsuya Nomura, Stranger of Paradise is a Final Fantasy game but it will feel different. The title will launch in 2022 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.