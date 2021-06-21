Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here, which is actually two days, even though they just call it Prime Day. Running today, June 21st through tomorrow, June 22nd, Amazon Prime Day offers an assortment of discounts across various products throughout Amazon’s enormous product selection. To help you narrow things down, we’ve curated the best Prime Day video game deals right here. Below you’ll find a variety of gaming discounts on video games, peripherals, and other gaming-related products.
Shop All Amazon Prime Day Deals Here
Amazon Prime Day 2021 Video Game Deals
Shop All Amazon Prime Day 2021 Gaming Deals Here
PS5 Games
- Returnal – $49.99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Marvel’s Avengers – $24.99
- WRC 9 – $39.31
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood – $49.99
- Outriders – $44.99
- Override 2: Ultraman Deluxe Edition – $36.79
- Monster Truck Championship – $24.99
- Watch Dogs Legion – $19.88
PS4 Games
- NieR Replicant – $44.99
- Trials of Mana – $28.30
- Marvel’s Avengers – $24.99
- WRC 9 – $19.99
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood – $49.99
- Outriders – $39.99
- Kingdom Hearts III – $9.99
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory – $31.41
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Collector’s Edition – $26.50
- Override 2: Ultraman Deluxe Edition – $36.79
- XIII: Limited Edition – $29.99
- Balan Wonderworld – $19.99
- Monster Truck Championship – $24.99
- Watch Dogs Legion – $16.99
Xbox Series X Games
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood – $49.99
- NieR Replicant – $44.99
- Override 2: Ultraman Deluxe Edition – $19.99
- XIII: Limited Edition – $29.99
- Balan Wonderworld – $19.99
- Monster Truck Championship – $24.99
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition – $48.00
Xbox One Games
- Marvel’s Avengers – $24.99
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood – $49.99
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster – $19.99
- Kingdom Hearts III – $14.00
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – $21.99
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Collector’s Edition – $19.64
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of An Elusive Age – Definitive Edition – $24.99
- NieR Replicant – $44.99
- Override 2: Ultraman Deluxe Edition – $19.99
- XIII: Limited Edition – $29.99
- Balan Wonderworld – $19.99
- Monster Truck Championship – $24.99
- Watch Dogs Legion – $16.99
Nintendo Switch Games
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 – $39.88
- Super Mario Odyssey – $39.88
- The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening – $39.88
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses – $39.88
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – $74.99
- Balan Wonderworld – $29.99
- Trials of Mana – $29.59
- Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia – $29.99
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster – $32.00
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Collector’s Edition – $16.99
- Override 2: Ultraman Deluxe Edition – $29.99
- Monster Truck Championship – $24.99
- Taxi Chaos – $17.99
Hardware and Consoles
Accessories and Peripherals
- WD_Black 5TB Portable External Hard Drive – $91.19
- SteelSeries Arctis 5 RGB Illuminated Headset – $69.99
- SanDisk 512GB MicroSDXC Card for Nintendo Switch – $89.99
Other Gaming-Related Deals
- PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now 3-Month Bundle – $34.99
- Corsair iCUE LS100 LED Smart Lighting Strip Starter Kit – $89.99
- Assorted Ubisoft Game Deals
- Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K TV – $219.99
- Samsung 82-inch 4K TV – $1197.99
These are a selection of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 video game deals and gaming-related discounts that we’ve found so far, but we’ll continue updating this post with more as we come across other great deals. Have you found a good deal on a great product that we don’t have posted here? Let us know in the comments below so we can get it added.