Returnal Patch 1.4.1 is now live. According to the patch notes released by Housemarque, the main aim of the patch is to fix three trophies that players may have been missing thanks to previous issues with the game. There are also some fixes for daily challenges, save corruption, and a small visual issue.

The patch notes can be seen below.

Returnal Update 1.4.1 Patch Notes

Platinum: “Atropian Survival”, “Welcome Home”, and “Sins of the Mother” Trophies can now be unlocked by replaying the Act 3 ending

Daily Challenge: Fixed a rare issue where players might be unable to complete a Daily Challenge in the Fractured Wastes

Daily Challenge: Fixed an occasional issue with incorrect loot spawning in the Daily Challenge

Fixed an issue which could cause save-game corruption in rare circumstances

Fixed an intermittent visual issue when scanning new items

Support continues for Returnal after the developer’s acquisition by Sony. Unfortunately Housemarque is still not ready to share any news about a potential save system, one of the most-requested features for the game shortly after its launch.

Returnal is now considered by Sony to be a “successful new IP” after players spent over 5.8 million hours on the planet of Atropos. The game was initially considered to be a “very risky” move by Housemarque as the studio had previously focused on 2D arcade gameplay, but it has definitely paid off. The developer now wants to continue making “bigger types of experiences” after Returnal, and they consider the game to be a stepping stone towards future titles.

Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst has revealed the studio has now “started to do something bigger, something more ambitious”. The acquisition by Sony will allow the developer to collaborate with other studios within the PlayStation Studios family for this project, although he gave no hints as to what that could be.

[Source: Housemarque]