BLUE BOX Game Studios founder Hasan Kahraman will be part of an interview hosted by Arabic podcast Al Hub. As we get closer to the release of Abandoned‘s Realtime Experience app—the new name for the PS5 exclusive trailers app—the studio has also released a new teaser image featuring a blurred-out face with an eyepatch and described what the app will offer once it releases on August 10, 2021.

Are you ready? We are! pic.twitter.com/dQJwjot99S — BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) July 27, 2021

The teaser image features the logo of the much-awaited Abandoned Realtime Experience app, along with a blurred face with an eyepatch and some unreadable blurred text. Formerly Abandoned Realtime Trailers, the app will reportedly use the PS5’s graphics engine to render the game in real-time rather than through video streaming services which would compress the game’s graphics. It will also allow players to feel everything through the DualSense controller while watching the trailers. The app is the first of its kind, and while it was originally slated to release last month, BLUE BOX delayed the release due to localization issues.

Kahraman states, however, that the trailers will still be available online once the app launches.

With Abandoned, we wanted to deliver a new gameplay narrative. The way you explore, fight and progress is all done differently and unique. With the Realtime Experience, you’ll not only get to see the high-end graphics, you’ll also experience how the game feels like. After all, the Realtime Experience is a game application and does much more than just a video. We believe a Realtime Experience app is a next-gen feature that wasn’t possible before thanks to the fast ssd. Allowing us to travel from point A to point B instantly and to load data fast. So a in-game cinematic in form of a trailer makes perfect sense and it is a nice feature to have next to a usual video. All content from the Realtime Experience can also be found online on YouTube and from our website as a HQ video. But we recommend PS5 owners to experience all of it through the app for the best experience.

Additionally, Arabic video game podcast Al Hub will be conducting an interview with Kahraman. While details are scarce, the episode will likely release sometime this week. Interestingly, Al Hub is the same podcast that published a video interview with Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka in which the artist teased the announcement of The Medium, which was later removed at the request of Team Bloober.

Once again, none of the details above confirm any relationship between BLUE BOX Game Studios and the Silent Hill IP, which Kahraman has attempted to debunk several times in the past, though fans are now running rampant with new conspiracy theories that the face with the eye patch is somehow Metal Gear’s Big Boss. Separately, Death Stranding and PT actor Norman Reedus has also posted a short Instagram video of him standing next to what appears to be Silent Hill’s Robbie the Rabbit, which probably has nothing to do with any of this. Fans will simply have to wait until the release of the Abandoned Realtime Experience app on August 10th for more information. Preload for the app is available now.

[Source: Twitter]