First-person shooter Atomic Heart is in the stage of “polishing and final assembly,” but developer Mundfish isn’t able to announce a release date yet.

Unveiled in 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Atomic Heart is set in alternate history in the Soviet Union. The game quickly caught attention, with many comparing it to high-profile franchises like BioShock. Mundfish later announced PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions, and has now promised fans that last-gen versions aren’t being shafted and that Atomic Heart‘s performance on the PlayStation 4 is “good” and “stable.”

“Usually, developers are very careless about the release date, they postpone it and keep saying ‘tomorrow,'” the Moscow-based studio wrote on Discord. “But everything is not as simple as it seems from the outside: the release date affects communication with publishers, it will affect the schedule of Xbox Game Pass, which Atomic Heart is a part of as well as featuring in stores and the global network of major releases (where everything is adjusted to fit each other).”

Mundfish also revealed that Atomic Heart will have two endings, but reiterated that the game has a “strict linear” plot and fans shouldn’t expect RPG-like openness.

“We’ve put an important moral choice in the hands of the player closer to the finale, because we want to nudge the community to argue and discuss about the themes that we have laid out in the story,” Mundfish explained. “We want you to draw your own conclusions and make your own decision, not being influenced by forces from above.”

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.

[Source: Discord via Wccftech]