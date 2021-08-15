Sony Interactive Entertainment has filed a patent application for an artificial intelligence system that helps “inexperienced players” select appropriate weapons in a game.

As spotted by SegmentNext, the application was originally filed last year but was published last week by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Sony argues that amateur players are prone to not making the “optimum choice” when picking a weapon in a game, which leads to “frustration.”

The system would work by taking note of what weapons are being successfully used by other, more experienced players. And based on that data, it’ll make recommendations to those who are struggling.

The application reads:

As understood herein, players of computer simulations such as computer games are often tasked with selecting a virtual weapon for use in the game. As further understood herein, inexperienced players often do not make the optimum choice, leading to frustration. In some examples, the instructions are executable to identify the virtual implement at least in part using at least one machine learning algorithm processing images of the previously-played simulation. In non-limiting embodiments the instructions are executable to identify the second player as being an inexperienced player in need of the recommendation at least in part using at least one machine learning algorithm processing information pertaining to the second player. The virtual implement may include a virtual weapon or a virtual vehicle. The instructions may be executable to recommend to the second player a hand in which to wield the virtual implement.

The application further states that recommendations may be made visually or audibly.

[Source: USPTO via SegmentNext]