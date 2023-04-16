Hogwarts Legacy Launch Sales Were 256% Higher Than Expected

Hogwarts Legacy launch sales were apparently 256 percent higher than Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s internal estimates. That’s according to Arien Darby, a senior brand and marketing manager at WB Games.

Hogwarts Legacy sales continue to dominate global games market

Hogwarts Legacy not only single-handedly boosted PS5 console sales in February, it bumped up 2023’s first quarter sales in multiple video game markets. As spotted by Twitter user Timur22, Darby’s LinkedIn profile states that Hogwarts Legacy achieved “256 percent to plan sell-thru at launch and exceeded 12 million units in sales in first two weeks.”

Within this time period, Hogwarts Legacy earned over $850 million in revenue, and broke Twitch’s record for highest peak concurrent viewers ever for a single-player game (1.3 million).

Within one month on the market, Hogwarts Legacy became 2023’s best-selling video game in the U.S. to date and has already outsold last-year’s critically-acclaimed Elden Ring.

“As I reflect on my role as the brand marketing lead for Hogwarts Legacy, the success of our campaign still feels surreal after such an epic 5+ year odyssey,” Darby wrote in a note on LinkedIn.

WB Games has already been teasing a Hogwarts Legacy sequel and DLC. However, nothing has been announced yet.