Sony Raises PlayStation Game Prices on Steam in Select Regions

Without much fanfare, Sony has increased PlayStation game prices on Steam, including Returnal, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn, in a number of select regions. After pouring through price data on SteamDB, we can confirm that affected regions include Argentina, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Japan, and South Korea.

New PlayStation game prices on Steam in various regions

This price increase for Sony’s games on Steam was first spotted by a user on ResetEra, who noted that the price for Returnal and Sackboy had been raised. We checked SteamDB further and discovered that these aren’t the only PlayStation games impacted on the platform, with the majority of these increases occurring recently from April 14 to April 19. Apart from the games already mentioned, these titles also include Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Days Gone, and God of War.

How much the price has been increased generally depends on the age of the game. Older games like God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn are on the lower end of the range (indicated below), whereas newer titles like Returnal are in the higher range. But in general, here are the new price points for these PlayStation games on Steam in various regions:

Argentina : 4199-5999 Pesos to 8499-9999 Pesos

: 4199-5999 Pesos to 8499-9999 Pesos Canada : $59.99-69.99 CAD to $64.99-79.99 CAD

: $59.99-69.99 CAD to $64.99-79.99 CAD Chile : 32000-39500 CLP to 35000-42000 CLP

: 32000-39500 CLP to 35000-42000 CLP China : 279-379 RMB to 345-414 RMB

: 279-379 RMB to 345-414 RMB Colombia : 159000-194000 Pesos to 184000-219000 Pesos

: 159000-194000 Pesos to 184000-219000 Pesos Japan : 4900-6490 Yen to 6490-7590 Yen

: 4900-6490 Yen to 6490-7590 Yen South Korea: 45880-58800 Won to 52800-62800 Won

Sony has not yet announced these price increases in any official blog post, like the company did for the PS5 price increase for select regions back in August 2022. It’s unclear if these increased prices will impact other PC retailers like Green Man Gaming or if other regions will be impacted beyond these seven countries.

That said, these price increases are in line with predictions made by an analyst in January who stated that “gamers are likely to see prices go up across the board in 2023.”