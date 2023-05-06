The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Game Length Revealed

We now know the Gollum game length as a producer on The Lord of the Rings: Gollum discussed how long a playthrough will take. Developed by Daedalic Entertainment, the Nacon-published game will release on PlayStation 4 and 5 (and also PC and Xbox) later this month on May 25, with a Switch port to follow later in the year.

How long is the Gollum video game?

A single playthrough of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will take around 20 hours according to producer Harald Riegler. This game length estimate is for a “relaxed playthrough,” though, and is said to be for players that are looking to explore its environments. That means it will likely be shorter for those that don’t take their time and are just looking to see it to the end.

“A relaxed playthrough of the game with exploration of the beautifully crafted environments and listening to dialogues will take around 20 hours,” Riegler told GamingBolt of the Gollum game length. “Avid adventure players will be able to finish the game faster, but we advise everyone to take their time and breathe the air of Middle-earth.”

Our sister site ComingSoon recently went hands-on with the Gollum game and didn’t come away impressed.

“Even in a limited demo, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum‘s simple stealth and traversal gameplay systems weren’t promising,” said the preview. “But they might not have to hold up the entire experience if the intriguing premise is able to come through and provide a look into this mostly unexplored part of the fiction. It’s a lot to ask, but a game set in The Lord of the Rings‘ world deserves at least that if the gameplay doesn’t hold up.”