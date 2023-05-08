Why Does My PS5 Keep Turning Off? List of Fixes and Solutions

The PS5 turning off randomly has been a persistent problem with the console. This issue is not as pervasive as it was during the PlayStation 5’s console launch, but it can still rear its ugly head every now and then even after all the patches and updates. Fortunately, there is a list of fixes and solutions that you can try to take care of the problem.

How to fix a PS5 that keeps turning off

Here’s a number of possible fixes for a PlayStation 5 that shuts down or turns off when it’s not supposed to. We’ll list them in order of technical difficulty in the hopes that you won’t need to do too much with the console to get it working again.

Check that your PS5 has the latest firmware. Head to the console system settings and make sure it’s updated. We recommend having it automatically update, unless there’s a reason why you want to use the console in an earlier build. Turn off HDMI Device Link. When enabled, this will pair the power state of your PS5 with your TV. That could be the reason why your PS5 is shutting off. Turn off rest mode or sleep mode. Sometimes the PS5 can turn off when it’s in sleep mode. If you see this happening, you can turn off sleep mode altogether under the Energy saving options in the settings. Check the power cord. Hopefully, it isn’t damaged and is working properly. The power cord is an IEC C7, which both the PS3 and PS4 use as well. If you have one of these on hand, you may want to swap the power cable to see if it fixes the problem. You can also try a different wall outlet or power strip to make sure you have the right wattage input. Check for possible overheating. You can sometimes tell if the PS5 is too hot just by touch. After letting the console cool down, slide off the console’s faceplate and clear the vents of dust. With the proper vacuum attachment, you can clean the vents easily. If you’re willing to delve deeper (and this will not void your warranty), you can even clean the fan blades with canned air or a dry cloth.

