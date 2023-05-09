Best PS2 Model Version: Should I Get a Fat or Slim?

If you want the best PS2 model, there are two choices: fat and slim. There’s some debate as to which version is best, and each have pros and cons. Additionally, they both have hardware revisions, which makes some more desirable than others. Unlike the PS1, it’s harder to pick a clear winner here, and we’ll discuss why below.

What’s the best PS2 model to buy?

The best PS2 model to buy is the SCPH-9000X if you just want to hook it up and play the console. It’s the last version of the slim model to be released, and moved the power supply back into the console. This means you don’t have to keep up with the adapter. As a result, these are the most reliable PS2s and should last you for years to come.

However, if you plan on getting into homebrew, the SCPH-9000X should be avoided. Unfortunately, Sony patched a BIOS exploit during this model’s production run, which prevents applications from being launched from the memory card. This bars you from some cool stuff, so I recommend getting an SCPH-7900X or older.

PS2 Fat vs. Slim

The biggest difference between the PS2 fat and slim (aside from their size) is that the Slim doesn’t have room for an internal hard drive. This used to be a more significant drawback, as many homebrew tools only supported being installed on the hard drive. Most of them work on both models now, though.

The argument these days comes down to aesthetics and reliability. You’ll find that the slim is more reliable since it generates less heat. However, you’ll need to use an external hard drive or network storage with it. The fat version has an iconic look, and allows you to keep everything in one package. How but it does require you to purchase a broadband + HDD adapter.

PSX

Source: Sony

There’s a third major model of PS2 that never released in the US. In addition to playing PS1 and PS2 games and DVDs, the PSX features TV tuners and works as a DVR. It’s an early take on the set-top box format and aimed to be the center of your home’s media experience. Notably, it’s also where the XrossMediaBar made its debut.

Unfortunately, it seems like the PSX wasn’t well-made. Most of those you’ll find on eBay are damaged and cracked, yellowing, or have disc-read errors. If you do want to seek one out, the best model to get is the final one, the DESR-7700. It’s the one with the most functionality and moderately better build quality.