Bloodborne Remake Rumors Shut Down by God of War Creator

Bloodborne Remake rumors have been swirling yet again after God of War creator David Jaffe made the mistake of mentioning it in a YouTube video. Jaffe has since uploaded a new video to shut those rumors down, and denied implying that we’ll see the long-rumored remake at an upcoming PlayStation showcase.

David Jaffe did not “leak” Bloodborne Remake

In a feisty video clip published on Twitter, Jaffe reiterated that he’s not an insider and has no inside knowledge of Sony’s first-party games. He claims to have been sharing something he had once heard from a “reporter.”

“I don’t leak s***,” Jaffe said. “It’s not my job to do that [leak games] … it’s disrespectful to the teams.”

Is there a Bloodborne remake/remaster coming soon?



It’s unclear why websites have been reporting that Bloodborne Remake may turn up at an upcoming PlayStation showcase, which Jaffe says he doesn’t have any knowledge of. In his original video, he quoted the aforementioned reporter as saying that a Bloodborne Remake reveal may happen sooner rather than later.

Bloodborne and its (probably) non-existent sequel continue to be the subject of bizarre reports, none of which have ever been corroborated by reliable insiders or journalists. For now, it’s safe to take all news about Bloodborne with a customary grain of salt.