Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 Prequel Comic Now Free to Read Online

Just a week after announcing it, the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 prequel comic is now available to read online for free.

Where can you read the Spider-Man 2 PS5 prequel comic?

The Spider-Man 2 PS5 prequel comic is available now on Marvel’s site. At the page for the comic, there will be a “read now” button at the bottom, along with a logo for Marvel’s Unlimited app. Clicking the “read now” button will open up the comic free of charge.

According to a blog post from Insomniac Games‘ Narrative Director Joe Paquette, the comic will delve into how Peter is handling the fact that two Spider-Men now exist in New York City, what Miles is doing in school, and how MJ’s journalism career is going.

The comic will also introduce a beloved Marvel Comics superhero into the world of Marvel’s Spider-Man in the form of The Hood. “In this story, their lives collide as Peter, Miles, and MJ attempt to balance their responsibilities to the city, and each other,” reads a synopsis for the comic. “They keep coming back to one of the main themes of the comic: is magic real? Because in this action-packed issue, a beloved Super Villain makes their first appearance in our universe and appears to have supernatural abilities that defy mere webs and fists: none other than The Hood!”

For those looking to actually own the comic, fans in the U.S. can visit participating comic book stores to pick up the comic. The comic will be available digitally worldwide through the Marvel Unlimited app at a later date as well.