Deviation Games’ PS5 Exclusive Rumored To Be In Trouble

The PS5 console-exclusive AAA IP in development at Deviation Games appears to be in trouble. The game is Deviation’s debut project after the studio was founded in 2020 by former Call of Duty veterans. Over the weekend, a number of employees announced that they had been laid off from the studio, with some reports claiming that as many as 90 developers have been let go.

Deviation Games was reportedly working on a PS5 shooter

Sony announced its partnership with Deviation for a PS5 game in 2021 but kept the project tightly under wraps. However, job descriptions alluded to a shooter, which made sense considering the development team’s history with Call of Duty games.

In September 2022, Deviation co-founder Jason Blundell departed the studio for unknown reasons, and it was announced that co-founder Dave Anthony will continue to lead as CEO.

Last week, a number of Final Strike Games employees revealed that they had been laid off from the studio, and rumor has it that Final Strike was working as a support studio with Deviation on a canceled PS5 sci-fi shooter.

Worth noting that in January this year, footage purportedly from a PS5 game leaked online, and it looked an awful lot like a sci-fi shooter akin to Mass Effect.

It’s unclear if this is the same project that has been hit by layoffs or not. Sony has not addressed the reports.