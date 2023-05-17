Is LA Noire Coming to PS5?

LA Noire was remastered on PS4 a few years ago, but is it coming to PS5? When released on Xbox and PlayStation consoles in 2011, the detective game was a hit, so it would be reasonable to expect a modern remaster.

There is no LA Noire release date for PS5. Rockstar has not announced any remaster for the detective thriller, let alone a release date.

Is LA Noire coming out on PS5?

LA Noire is not coming out on PS5. While Rockstar could announce a remaster for current-gen consoles, at the time of writing, there are no plans to release the game for PS5. However, there is some consolation for PS5 owners.

However, you can still play LA Noire on PS5 — the PS4 version is backwards compatible, meaning that

Secondly, Take-Two announced last year they would be developing sequels for multiple existing IPs. While we haven’t heard anything regarding an LA Noire sequel for PS5, this statement technically covers the detective game.

