Sackboy: A Big Adventure Gets New Free DLC Costumes

New, free DLC for Sackboy: A Big Adventure is now available, allowing players to decorate their Sackboys in a variety of bright and vibrant colors.

What is the new Sackboy: A Big Adventure DLC?

The latest Sackboy: A Big Adventure DLC is titled the “Jelly Bean Paint Pack” and offers up a rainbow palette of glossy, jelly bean-inspired paints for the Sackboy. Colors included in the pack are red, blue, brown, cyan, green, orange, pink, purple, white, and yellow.

For those looking to pick up the DLC, it’s free now on the PlayStation Store. A litany of other previously released DLC is also available for the game, including free costumes that dress Sackboy up like Santa Claus, Atreus from the God of War franchise, Ellie from The Last of Us, and more.

Originally released in 2020, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a platform game from developer Sumo Digital. The game is a spin-off from the hit LittleBigPlanet series, and follows the titular Sackboy as they go on adventures across a variety of locations.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.