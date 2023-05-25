Spider-Man 2 PS5 Release Date, Pre-Order Info Coming ‘Soon’

As excited as fans were to finally see Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 during yesterday’s PlayStation Showcase, many were left equally disappointed by the lack of a release date. Insomniac Games appears to have read the room and has promised fans a release date and pre-order information “soon.”

Sony has given Spider-Man 2 a generic release window of Fall 2023. Some fans expressed concerns that the game may have been delayed, but the aforementioned release window was reaffirmed during the PlayStation Showcase. Nevertheless, Insomniac separately tweeted that it’ll have news to share on that front soon. Additionally, we’ll get details about the game’s accessibility features.

Watching your reactions today has been spectacular. We know you have tons of questions about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and we're eager to share more soon, including news about the release date, pre-orders, and accessibility features. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) May 24, 2023

It is now almost customary for Sony to share release date and pre-order information on the PlayStation Blog, as we saw in the case of God of War Ragnarok. It will be no surprise, then, if the details are randomly dropped via the blog one of these days.

In the meantime, fans can rest assured that Spider-Man 2 will fully harness the power of the PS5. “Whether you’re sneaking through interiors or exploring our city streets, Marvel’s New York is brought to life in ways only possible on PlayStation 5 console,” Insomniac says.