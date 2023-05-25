Spider-Man 2 PS5 Pre-order: Where to Buy It

Spider-Man 2‘s gameplay was revealed at the PlayStation Showcase, and PS5 owners are ready to pre-order it. If you’re eager to get your hands on the upcoming game, here’s where to buy Spider-Man 2 PS5.

Where to pre-order Spider-Man 2 PS5

Spider-Man 2 is not available for pre-order at the time of writing. However, you can buy it through the PlayStation website and other retailers such as Amazon when it is available.

We will update this article when pre-orders go live.

The price for Spider-Man 2 has not been announced, but if it follows a similar pricing model to other recent PS5 releases, we can expect it to retail for $69.99. Any special editions will likely retail for more.

Spider-Man 2’s release date is expected to land in the fall, but an exact date has not been announced. If they exist, any special editions for Spider-Man 2 should be announced around the same time.

If you’re not keen on pre-orders, you can buy a digital edition of Spider-Man 2 on release day. This means you won’t have to wait for shipping and can play it as soon as you finish the download. But to tide you over, make sure you’ve checked out the Spider-Man 2 trailers showcasing gameplay and an introduction to Kraven.