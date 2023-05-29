Knights of the Old Republic Remake Development Update Given by Embracer Group

The status of the planned Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake has been unknown for some time now. Thankfully, the game is still in the works according to the Embracer Group.

What’s the latest on the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake?

During the company’s year-end report (published earlier this month), Embracer Group had a section that detailed all planned games released or in development as of May 24, 2023.

The list of games includes the likes of Embracer’s planned Tomb Raider game, Remnant 2, Ride 5, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, and the Knights of the Republic remake. According to the report (via Insider Gaming), the game is set to release on PC and PlayStation 5. Development is being led by an “internal” studio at Embracer, although no further details are known.

The history of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake is a turbulent one. The game was initially revealed in 2021 when developer Aspyr showed off a brief teaser and revealed it was working on the game.

Since then, reports from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier in 2022 noted Aspyr would no longer work on the game and that Saber Interactive — another subsidiary of the Embracer Group — would take up development. It’s unclear what, exactly, caused Aspyr Media to put the game on pause, but the game does seem to still be on track for a release at some point in the future.