Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Release Date Window Narrows in Lengthy Summer Game Fest Trailer

After a week of teases, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth made a grand appearance at Summer Game Fest. It closed out the stream with a substantial trailer that showed a handful of battles, some story moments, and a more precise release date window.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is coming out in early 2024 on PlayStation 5. And in keeping with Final Fantasy tradition, the physical version will be on two discs. Early 2024 is in line with what Square Enix initially said, as it was revealed for “next winter” as of June 2022. The company also noted that Rebirth is “developed specifically to leverage the power of the PS5 console.”

The trailer features a wide variety of characters, like Cloud, Tifa, Red XIII, Barret, Sephiroth, Yuffie, and Aerith. It’s relatively substantial vertical slice, as it contains a fair bit combat, some exploration in its big world, and some cutscenes.

Producer Yoshinori Kitase spoke more about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on the game’s website and teased that more was coming later in 2023.

“The party will embark on a new adventure, so players can enjoy this story even without any familiarity with the previous title or the original Final Fantasy 7,” said Kitase. “The vast and explorable world along with the newly evolved speedy battles are sure to provide a most exciting gaming experience to new adventurers. We would, of course, like to invite returning players and longtime fans to watch our new trailer closely for glimpses of pivotal story moments that Cloud and his friends will confront.

“The entire team has worked fervently with love and adoration for the world of Final Fantasy 7, reaching new heights of cinematic storytelling, immersive combat, rich exploration and more, and we can’t wait to share more details later this year.”